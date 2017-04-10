Police arrest Niles shooting suspect

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing a felonious assault charge after a shooting in Niles on Monday morning.

Niles Police said the shooting was initially reported as a domestic incident around 1 a.m. Monday.

Edward Culler, 19, is accused of shooting a woman, who is expected to be OK but is in the hospital. He’s charged with felonious assault and is in Trumbull County Jail.

Culler was arraigned in Niles Municipal Court at 8 a.m. Monday, and bond was set at $15,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is set to appear again in court at 9:15 a.m. on April 17.