Trucker Transformation! Slow, steady weight loss

WIth spring comes rebirth..the caterpillar turns into the glorious butterfly. Our guest this morning hasn’t sprouted wings yet, but he has had a transformation. We welcome Mike Harahuc (HARA-huc) to the Daybreak studios this morning. Mike, you are a truck driver, and you have had a pretty impressive weight loss over the last year…Tell me about it…

Mike says..”I was close to 400 pounds a couple of years ago. I was diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea. I looked in the mirror and said I need to change. ”

Jim asks,” truck driving is notorious for poor health, I saw a stat that said diabetes is 50% more likely..why is the trucking lifestyle so bad for your health?”

Mike answers..”it’s because there are unhealthy eating options on the road. Lack of exercise, and exhaustion from driving too many hours, and just general eating out of boredom.”

Jim asks, “so you made the decision to change your lifestyle, how did you do it?”

Mike says, “I started eating more salads, vegetables, and started to watch my calories. I was probably taking in 4,000 to close to 5,000 calories a day. And I found a calorie tracker app, myfitnesspal, and that helped me to start watching what I was taking in, and I could even scan foods to find out the calories.”

Jim asks, “Did you notice quick weight loss?”

Mike says “No, it was definitely gradual, but as I started to lose a few pounds here, and a couple more there..I started to incorporate walking into my schedule..and that has helped as well.”

Jim says, “have you noticed heatlh benefits?”

MIke says, “I now have much lower cholesterol. Many of my medications are eliminated or cut in half for dosage. I have more energy, and it’s given me so much self-confidence.

Jim says “Here’s a picture comparing last April to this April. Pretty impressive, down to 259 from last year close to 350. What is your target weight?”

Mike says, “I’m thinking 250 to 225, whatever I feel looks and feels best.”

Jim says, “thanks for coming in and telling us your story, Mike Harahuc, showing that you can change, and if you put the weight on over years, it will probably take some time to shed the pounds as well.