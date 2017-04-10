Turner powers Champion past Campbell



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion rolled past Campbell 19-0 in five innings in high school baseball action at Cene Park Monday afternoon.

Michael Turner went 3-4 with a double, triple, and 3 RBI’S for the Golden Flashes.

Lucas Nasonti was 2-4 with a double, triple and a pair of RBI’s. Drake Batcho also drove in two runs finishing the game 3-4 with a double and a triple. Nolan Yartz was 2-4 with 2 RBI’s.

With the win, Champion improves to 8-1 on the season. The Red Devils drop to 2-5 overall on the campaign.