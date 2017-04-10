Youngstown triple murder defendant jumps off courtroom balcony

Robert Seman, who was scheduled to go to trial in the of killing Corinne Gump and her grandparents, has died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown triple murder defendant Robert Seman has jumped to his death off a fourth-floor balcony in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

He landed in the courtroom rotunda, where a sheet is over his body.

Seman was accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

The trial was set for April 17 in Portage County. He was in the Mahoning County court for a last-minute status hearing before the trial.

