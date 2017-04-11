80-mile-per-hour chase in Youngstown leads to OVI arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown is facing several charges after police say he led them on a chase, at speeds of up to 80 miles an hour, and then admitted to being “wasted.”

According to a police report, officers tried to pull over Stephen Borbei, 24, after they say he was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed along Bears Den Road Sunday night.

Police say Barbie took off, ignoring their lights and sirens. At one point, the chase got up to a speed of 80 miles per hour along S. Meridian Road and Borbei was ignoring traffic lights, according to the police report.

The officer was getting ready to call off the chase when he saw Borbei pull into a driveway in the 900 block of Hazelwood Avenue. Police say Borbei jumped out of the car and started to run.

When police caught up with Borbei, he refused at first to be handcuffed saying, “What do you want? I’m trashed.,” according to the report. Officers were finally able to restrain Borbei and place him under arrest. At that time Borbei said, “I saw the cop and my foot just hit the gas. I am wasted and was not going to jail,” the report stated.

Borbei is charged with OVI, speeding, resisting arrest, and several other traffic violations.