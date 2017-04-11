Covelli Centre management team to book 2017 Canfield Fair acts

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Fair is partnering with local business JAC — which manages the Covelli Centre — to book the music acts for the 2017 Canfield Fair.

This partnership represents the first time the two local entities have come together. It will also be the first time the Fair has transitioned its ticketing system to Ticketmaster, which will be the ticketing agent for all 2017 Grandstand events.

“The Canfield Fair and its Board of Directors knew that the time was right to make the entertainment stronger at the Fair and to move to a partnership with organizations that have a larger, more global reach,” George Roman, Canfield Fair Director, said.

The Canfield Fair will announce the first act coming to the 2017 Canfield Fair next Monday.

“At the Fair, we have a history of bringing the best in music and entertainment to our Fairgoers and we anticipate that this year will be no different,” Roman said.

Eric Ryan of JAC LIVE said of the new partnership, “There are so many great traditions in this Valley, but none quite like the Canfield Fair. It is a true honor and privilege to be working on such an esteemed and highly regarded event.”

“Since we are a local company, we are able to apply a unique set of skills and prospective into creating memorable, successful events; we look forward to the opportunity do just that for the Canfield Fair,” Ryan added.