MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WYTV) – The Falcons were upended by George Washington (WV), 5-2, in the Myrtle Beach Grand Strand Classic Tournament. The Patriots improved to 9-2.

Fitch’s Ashley Fuller had a double in the second inning which scored Carlee Gaca. In the sixth inning, Julia McMenamin had an RBI sacrifice grounder. Christina Tucker and McKenzie Luknis each finished with a single.

Tomorrow, Fitch (1-3) returns to action in Myrtle Beach at 2 pm against Louisa County.