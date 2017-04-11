High-speed turnpike chase with kids in backseat ends in Trumbull Co.



TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol found drugs, guns, and two young children in a car that led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

It started as a traffic stop for following too closely in Summit County. Highway Patrol said the driver got off an exit and attempted to turn around and get back on when troopers pulled the car over.

Troopers noticed criminal indicators and two small children, maybe 2 and 4 years old in the backseat, so they called for a K9 unit.

They said the driver refused to get out of the car and sped off. The chase got up to a high speed of about 120 miles per hour, Highway Patrol said.

Troopers finally stopped the car in Trumbull County near mile marker 209.

Inside the car, they found two loaded pistols, an assault rifle, and suspected cocaine.

Highway Patrol said the kids are okay and investigators are trying to determine their relationship to the driver.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time.

Troopers said the chase is not connected to the shooting of a police officer in Newcomerstown Tuesday morning in which two suspects are still at large.