Man charged with killing woman at Southern Park Mall pleads not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man from Florida accused in a deadly car crash last November plead not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Matthew Wilson was indicted in late March on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say he was driving the pickup that struck Judy Dailey as she was walking out of the Southern Park Mall in November. She died from her injuries.

Bond was set at $1,000 — allowing Wilson to travel back to his home in Davenport, Florida.

His trial will be held in Mahoning County in June.