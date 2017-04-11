Man dies after fall from balcony at Kalahari resort

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WYTV) – A man has died after falling from a balcony at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky, according to the Erie County sheriff.

WJW Fox 8 is reporting that the 25-year-old fell from an outdoor balcony. The sheriff’s office is investigating but no foul play is suspected.

The man was at Kalahari with family from out of state.

Kalahari released the following statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened by this morning’s events. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities for anything they may need. As this incident resulted from a personal and private matter in a guest room, we will not be commenting further. Our thoughts and prayers are those affected.”