New coffee shop in Fowler opens in historic store

FOWLER, Ohio (WYTV) – The Fowler Grind, a new local coffee shop in Trumbull County, just opened downtown.

It has coffee, lattes, special hot chocolate and smoothies. It also has lunch — get the soup of the day or a sandwich.

The shop is in the old store in Fowler and they’ve tried to preserve that memory.

“It think it makes a center where people can congregate,” said Owner Mary l. Jefferson-Gough. “It adds a little to some of the things that are happening here in the community.”

The shop also plans to expand its menu in the coming weeks and months. It opens Monday-Friday at 7 a.m, on Saturdays at 8 a.m. Sundays at 9 a.m.

For more information on The Fowler Grind check out their Facebook page.