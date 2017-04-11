Newcomerstown Police officer shot; 2 suspects at large



NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A statewide manhunt remains for two men who shot a Newcomerstown police officer Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on Johnson Hill Road SW and Post Boy Road SW around 10:15 a.m.

Authorities have issued a statewide alert to find the suspects, whose identities are not yet known.

28-year-old Chaz Gillilan was identified as one suspect and caught just before 1:30 p.m. He was originally named a suspect but has been cleared and is not charged with a crime.

The Newcomerstown village police officer was shot while investigating a mobile methamphetamine lab. The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

The vehicle involved is a black Geo Tracker with no license plates and dark-tinted windows.

Anybody with information is asked to call police immediately. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.