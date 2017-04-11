Nugget of Knowledge: Banned Baby Names

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Odd celebrity baby names

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Yesterday, we showed you some of the odd celebrity baby names. Today we see the names that were banned around the world..

Nutella…a French court said no to a couple who thought their baby was sweet.

Talula Does The Hula From Hawaii….New Zealand said this was borderline child abuse.

Osama Bin Laden….a German judge said no to a Turkish couple eager to name their boy this way….it’s illegal in Turkey, too.

Robocop: a Mexican no-no.

@: The Chinese government said no to this one.

Harriet: A judge in Iceland said it wasn’t Icelandic enough.

Linda: What’s wrong with Linda? Not in Saudi Arabia…it’s on the list of banned names.

Monkey: sorry, no monkey names in Denmark…pick a good Danish name instead.

Nirvana: not in Portugal…Portugal has 2,000 names parents cannot use.

“.” (Pronounced Full Stop) A court in New Zealand put a full stop to this one…use a name, not a symbol.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .