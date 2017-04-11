Police: Man scuffles with officer in Boardman, tries to take gun

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman officer got more than he bargained for when he went to check on a driver who police say was passed out behind the wheel.

Police say they were responding about 1:30 p.m. Monday to a call of a vehicle that had run off the road and hit a tree on Glenwood Avenue.

After waking up, police say the driver, Gregory Scott Johnson, 31, began fighting with the police officer, attempting to grab his gun and taser.

Johnson then bit the officer in the leg and broke his nose, according to police. At on point, the officer used his taser on Johnson.

A passerby helped subdue Johnson, who police describe as weighing over 200 pounds and is 6 foot 6 inches tall so he couldn’t cause the officer any more harm.

The officer and Johnson were taken to the hospital.

Johnson was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, aggravated robbery, and resisting arrest.