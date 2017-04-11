Police: Woman falls, cut in ER; Drugs found in book bag

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman fell and was cut while with her child in Akron’s Children Hospital in Youngstown, leading to police finding drug paraphernalia in her book bag.

According to a police report, on Saturday, a woman fell in the emergency room of the hospital while waiting with her child. She became severely cut and was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

While being escorted to the ambulance, police say she was concerned about retrieving her book bag, which was left in the waiting room.

When police recovered the bag, they found approximately 10 used hypodermic needles, a burnt spoon with white residue and a baggie containing .8 grams of fentanyl.

The woman is charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs.