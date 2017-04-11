Two indicted in Trumbull County on several drug charges

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people are facing several felony drug charges stemming from alleged crimes that happened starting in January of 2015.

A secret indictment charges Jacklyn Cropper and Joel White on seven counts:

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Trafficking in drugs

Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Two counts of illegal processing of drug documents

The indictment says the pair prepared suboxone and oxycodone for shipment, transportation, delivery, or distribution.

It claims they created false prescriptions, orders, reports, or records under different names.

The two stole suboxone in Trumbull County at least once between January and November 2015, according to the indictment.

Cropper appeared in the Trumbull County Courthouse on Tuesday.

She has been released on bond, but both she and White are due back in court on April 17.