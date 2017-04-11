Youngstown police say man scuffled with officers, reached for knife

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer, after police say he threatened to kill them and then reached for a knife.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Rosewood Lane on complaints of an unruly man with a knife.

When police arrived, Juan Encarnacion confronted them yelling, “I’m going to beat your ass,” according to the police report.

Encarnacion then said, “I am going to kill you,” grabbed an officer and pushed him up against the door frame, the report stated. Police said Encarnacion continued to be combative and began to reach into his waistband. Officers tackled Encarnacion to the ground where they found a large knife protruding from his pants, the report stated. The officer also noted that his right pant leg was cut.

Encarnacion was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.