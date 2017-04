WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked early Wednesday to control a truck fire at the Petro gas station on Salt Springs Road.

The fire broke out about 6:45 a.m. inside a box truck parked in the parking lot.

Firefighters worked to keep the flames and smoke from damaging other vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear exactly what started the fire but it broke out in the engine compartment.