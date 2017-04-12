Hometown Hero shows kindness to rescue dogs en route to shelters

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jane Baglier drives an average of nearly 350 miles each month, all to help give rescue dogs a chance at finding a loving home.

She volunteers for Rescue Road Warriors. Every other weekend, she and several others gather in the parking lot of the former Sears Appliance store in Austintown, waiting to meet the dogs — most rescued from puppy mills.

Rescue Road Warriors transports rescued dogs and matches them with facilities that can foster them. This helps the dogs become adoptable so they can find forever homes.

“Prior to us taking them to the different shelters and what not, they’re living in small, cramped cages, they’re not getting any veterinary care. No chance for adoption, no chance for a normal life,” Jane said.

Many of the dogs they deal with have spent their entire lives confined.

“One of the Golden Retrievers actually had to be carried from car to car. He didn’t know what was going on, never touched ground, didn’t know what grass was,” she said.

Jane keeps a supply kit in her car at all times. On transport days, crates hold dogs or puppies that need a ride through the area.

For Jane, that typically means driving from Austintown to at least Clarion, Pennsylvania — sometimes even further. She uses that time to comfort the dogs she transports.

“They don’t know that. They don’t know no kindness, no love. They have never been petted with a kind hand.”

Once volunteers reach the next stop, the dogs are passed to another group of volunteers. That group then takes them to another stop or to the place where they will be cared for.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there is an overabundance of shelter dogs in the Midwest but there is a great need for adoptable dogs in New England, the East Coast, Canada,” Jane said.

While all the volunteers are passionate, Jane said they are hoping that someday their efforts won’t be needed.

“You have to spay and neuter. There’s absolutely no way we are going to solve this. We all want the day to come when we don’t have to do this, when we don’t have homeless dogs that deserve a good home.”

For more information on how you can help Rescue Road Warriors or get involved, visit their website.