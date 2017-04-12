Mahoning Co. fire crews battle back-to-back fires before noon



MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday was a taxing day for firefighters and departments all around southern Mahoning County.

Many of the crews sent to the house fire on Laird Avenue in Beaver Township around noon — where one person died — had already been busy when that call came in.

They had been battling a stubborn sawdust fire at a mill in neighboring Green Township that started just before 3 a.m.

Some of the firefighters had barely been able to get back to their stations after finishing at the first call when the second alarm came in.

“Luckily, we have great crews that help us out at all hours of the day,” said Beaver Twp. Chief Larry Sauerwein. “People leave work — I know half a dozen of our people left work to come here. So we’ve got a very good group of volunteers that help us out.”

“Personally, I had to call off from General Motors today,” Green Twp. Chief Todd Baird said. “And then we’re out here putting out fires — there’s about 10 of us here that were at the fire this morning at 2:44 am. And now we’re in Beaver Township.”

Although none of the men or women at either fire scene was hurt, one firefighter from Springfield Township suffered a medical emergency while helping fill tankers a couple miles away from the Green Township fire. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown for treatment, but neither his name or condition have been released.