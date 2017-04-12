New mini-library debuts inside OH WOW!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A mini-library is now open inside OH WOW! in downtown Youngstown.

It’s called Library Express — put on by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

OH WOW! is the first business to test out the express library. There’s more than 300 books for adults and children.

The idea is to get more people to use public libraries.

“We hope passerby’s on Federal Street — whether it’s for lunch or work — will come in and take a book, look around OH WOW! and learn about the library,” said Heidi Daniel of the Youngstown and Mahoning County Library.

Library Express is open Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.