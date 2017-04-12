Undefeated Western Reserve rallies past Ursuline



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Western Reserve plated four runs in the sixth inning to rally past Ursuline 7-3 in high school baseball action Wednesday evening at Cene Park.

Jeep DiCioccio led the Blue Devils at the plate with 2 hits and 2 RBI’s with a run scored. Wyatt Larimer went 2-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Ryan Demsky likewise tallied a pair of hits, with an RBI and two runs scored. He also picked up the win on the mound in relief for Reserve. Demsky struck out two in three innings of work.

Josh Scheetz drove in two runs for the Irish in the setback. Daniel Leslie drove in the other run for Ursuline with a single.

Ursuline drops to 3-7 on the season, while Western Reserve improves to 7-0.