Valley Christian Schools – Mrs. Lallo – 2nd Grade

Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.
Thank you to Mrs. Lallo, 2nd Grade teacher at Valley Christian Schools, for inviting us to your classroom!
Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.
Thank you to Mrs. Lallo, 2nd Grade teacher at Valley Christian Schools, for inviting us to your classroom!
Advertisement