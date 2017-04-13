Annual delivery of trout to Mill Creek marks start of spring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources delivered fish to Mill Creek MetroParks on Thursday.

About 2,500 live rainbow trout are now swimming in Lake Glacier — an annual event that marks the start of spring for many.

Fish from the lake can be eaten, but many people choose to release their catch.

“The biggest thing if you’ve never fished is to be patient. It’s fishing, not catching,” said Lee Keys, of Youngstown. “There are days you will turn around and come out and don’t catch anything. We call it ‘skunk.'”

Keys didn’t have a bad day today, though — he caught bluegill even before ODNR released the trout.