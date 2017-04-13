Breaking boards and barriers: Canfield 7th grader heading to Nationals in Para-Taekwondo



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield 7th grader Cody Piver has beat the odds more than once in his young life.

Doctors said Cody Piver would never have a real chance at a normal life. Born 3 months pre-mature, with cerebral palsy and autism, among other things. But none of that has defined him. Cody recently started doing para-taekwondo and and the success was virtually instant.

That’s right, last month…Cody won TWO gold medals at the State Meet in Columbus…both in form competition and Board-breaking.

Para-taekwondo has been a true game changer for Cody. He puts in 20 hours a week at the gym. And this summer, will compete in the National Tournament in Detroit…as the youngest athlete in the State to ever compete at this level.

Cody’s family is asking for help to fund their trip to Detroit this summer. To donate, please contact Michelle Piver (216) 379-0578.