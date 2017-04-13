Canfield man sentenced on child porn charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There were some interesting moments Thursday in a Mahoning County courtroom as Judge Krichbaum considered the sentence of a man convicted of pandering child pornography.

Paul Clymer, 68, of Canfield, was sentenced on five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Each side talked Thursday about what they thought a good sentence for Clymer would be. The defense wanted a combination of probation or community control. The prosecution recommended jail time.

Judge Krichbaum had given half of his sentence but then changed his mind and handed down some jail time.

“I’m going to make those 4-year sentences on each of those counts one and two to be served concurrently to one another,” Krichbaum said.

Krichbaum added a one-year term for convictions on other charges, which will make Paul Clymer’s total length of time in prison five years.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found pornographic videos at Clymer’s house when they executed a search warrant in 2012.

At the time prosecutors said he may never have gotten caught if he hadn’t shared the videos on the internet.