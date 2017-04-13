Canfield senior gets full ride to college for speech and debate

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A high school student from Canfield has talked his way into getting a full ride to college.

Zachery Bernat is making history as the first Canfield High School speech team member to sign a letter of intent for college forensics (speech and debate.).

He signed Thursday to accept a full four-year scholarship to Western Kentucky University (WKU), which has one of the top speech and debate programs in the United States.

“It is one of the most amazing feelings in the world. I’ve worked my four years to the point where I didn’t even now there was a college forensics,” Bernat said.

Bernat says he’s going to major in communications at WKU. After college, he says he wants to go to Chicago and work in a comedic acting group – and then try to get on Saturday Night Live.