NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A 250-foot section of the Greenway Bike Path near Route 46 in Niles has reopened.

It has been shut down since last week after part of the hillside and dirt underneath the trail washed away.

City leaders didn’t want to take any chances, so they closed it as a safety precaution until they could shore things up.

Those repairs are finished, and the trail is now open.