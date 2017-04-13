Lisbon registers 11 in 1st 2 innings; rolls to victory

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – Lisbon posted 11 runs before their sixth out of the game to cruise to a 13-2 win this evening over the homestanding Sebring Trojans.

The Blue Devils were paced by the hitting of David Toot, Colin Sweeney, Marcus Nenichka and Cam Summers. Toot, the teams’ leadoff hitter, finished 2 for 3 to go along with 3 RBIs. Sweeney (3-4) had a triple and drove in 3 runs. Nenichka had a pair of singles (2-4) while scoring twice. Summers hit a homerun to close out the contest with 2 RBIs.

Lisbon utilized three pitchers (Marcus Nenichka, Noah Barnes, Justin Sweeney) who combined for 10 strikeouts and only allowed 4 hits over 5 innings of work.

Collin Baia led Sebring’s offense with two singles in three at-bats.

Lisbon returns to action on Tuesday when they play at Columbiana (5 pm). Sebring will host Jackson-Milton on Tuesday.