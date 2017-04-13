Mock crash forces Hubbard students to rethink distracted driving

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – As area high school students get ready for another prom season, kids in Hubbard are getting a sobering lesson in distracted driving.

Several groups — including police, Life Fleet, and Mercy Hospital — hosted a mock crash near the high school Thursday morning.

Students saw how victims look at a crash scene. They got to see what happens when police and emergency crews arrive, including the arrest of a suspected drunk driver.

“Having too many kids in the car, playing loud music, wanting to goof off if they’re driving near another friend, texting. So there’s a lot of distractions now other than driving under the influence that could be just as deadly and so we kind of wanted to draw attention to all of that,” said the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) advisor, Mary Davis.

The advocate group said impaired driving kills about 16,000 people and injures another million every year.