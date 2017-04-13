Nugget of Knowledge: National Scrabble Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Today, April 13 is National Scrabble Day..so I thought we could share some fun facts about the game.

A man named Alfred Mosher Butts invented the game…And while it isn’t known who named April 13th National Scrabble Day.. It is the creator’s birthday.

Butts was an amateur artist and was unemployed when he developed the game during the depression.

Scrabble was originally named Lexiko and then the name switched Criss-Cross Words

It wasn’t until 1948 that he got a final name change and a trademark, so he could start to produce the game.

Scrabble is sold in 121 countries with 29 different language versions.

Worldwide, over One hundred and fifty million sets have been sold with sets being found in nearly one-third of American homes.

Some cities sponsor Scrabble tournaments on the weekend closest to National Scrabble Day

If you want to celebrate: Call your friends and play a game or two of Scrabble! Use #NationalScrabbleDay to post on social media.

