Reserve powers past Ridge to improve to 8-0

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Each batter for Western Reserve reached base in their 12-1 victory over Mineral Ridge. The Blue Devils improve to 8-0. Ryan Demsky, Dallas Smith and Matt Burcaw each had 2 hits and scored 2 runs. Demsky had a double and Smith closed out the contest with 2 RBIs.

Jeep DiCioccio pitched the first two innings as he didn’t allow a base hit for the Devils. Sophomore Caleb Quinn finished the contest by tossing the final three innings and allowing just 3 hits and an earned run.

The Rams’ offense was led by Jacob Carfalow, Taylor Squiric and Cameron Watkins – who all had singles.

Mineral Ridge will play host to Campbell Memorial tomorrow at 5 pm. Western Reserve (8-0) is scheduled to play at McDonald on Tuesday, April 18.