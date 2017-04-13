Student Athlete: Jeep DiCioccio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Jeep DiCioccio is a name you don’t forget.

He’s a senior at Western Reserve this year…an All Conference baseball player. He told me his grandpa gave him the name Jeep at birth…and the rest is history. Safe to say, Jeep was born to play baseball.

“Everything about it…the makeup of it was just unbelievable,” said DiCioccio. “Instead of watching “Blues Clues” and “Dora the Explorer”, I was watching World Series tapes when I was younger.”

Jeep has turned into a 1st Team All Conference player…as a third baseman and pitcher. He’s a big reason why the Blue Devils have won 3 straight District Titles.

“It’s unbelievable because I know I’m blessed with a great, a great core of guys here,” he said. “I couldn’t be luckier, especially a Division IV team and a small school. We have so much talent from our seniors to our freshman. we got a great group.”

Jeep is a versatile athlete, not only on the diamond. He was also a 2 year starter on the football team as an All Conference wide receiver. But this year, he decided to focus on baseball.

“My game I think has notched up another level. I feel like I’ve become a different player because of this. A player that is willing to take the next step and play at the collegiate level.”

Jeep has signed to play baseball at Mount Union next year. Off the field, he carries a 3.73 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“Student definitely comes first and it’s not athlete-student for a reason. I always thought that and being well-rounded especially in the classroom always comes first because it just gives you the confidence to work harder.”