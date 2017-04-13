Warren man accused of having sex with a minor

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man was arrested Wednesday on sex charges.

Shawn Currence, 28, is charged with unlawful sexual contact with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. The charges were filed by the prosecutor’s office in November, according to court records.

According to a police report, detectives had been looking for Currence, who was seen at a home in the 1500 block of Main Avenue. A warrant was served on Wednesday evening, and Currence was arrested.

Currence is being held in Trumbull County Jail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, and his trial is set for 1:30 p.m. April 20 in Warren Municipal Court.