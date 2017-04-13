Warren mom, grandma overdose in front of baby in Pack ‘n Play



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A young mother and grandmother are charged with child endangering after police said they overdosed with a baby nearby, leaving the child unattended.

“As a caregiver for the child, you have a duty to take care of the kid and you know, obviously, if you’re overdosing, you’re unable to do that, so therein lies the problem,” said Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci.

Tonya Foster, 19, and her mother, 48-year-old mother Tammy, are in the Trumbull County Jail Thursday night.

They are ordered not to have contact with Tonya’s 9-month-old son after this incident two weeks ago.

A 911 caller said Tammy was foaming at the mouth and Tonya was snoring.

“I smacked her in the face, but they won’t wake up,” the caller said.

The women were staying with the caller at a home on Oak Knoll Avenue when police said Tonya and Tammy snorted heroin in a basement bathroom. Officers said they left the baby unattended in a Pack ‘n Play.

“You’re there ingesting drugs with a child nearby, and you’re passed out, and you’re supposed to be caring for that child,” Massucci said.

According to a police report, it took several doses of naloxone each to revive the pair before they were taken to the hospital.

“That actually kind of shows you the spectrum of people, you know, young and old that are both doing it. So in this situation, any situation, that’s a possibility,” Massucci said.

Police said the child is doing fine and has been placed with other family members.