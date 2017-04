YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Youngstown will be initiating reconstruction efforts along North Meridian Road beginning at Mahoning Avenue.

Work will include the replacement of water lines, storm sewers and road reconstruction, according to Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho.

Traffic will be maintained, but drivers should expect lane restrictions and delays, Shasho said.

Drivers should use caution in the construction zone.

The project is epxected to take six months.