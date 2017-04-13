Youngstown church commemorates Holy Thursday with traditional meal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Patrick Church in Youngstown held a Seder meal to commemorate Holy Thursday — an event that ties the Jewish and Christian faiths together.

It is in observance of the Passover meal Jesus ate with his disciples, known as the Last Supper.

“After Vatican II, where we started to realize the importance of our Jewish heritage, and the importance of what Passover meant to Jesus, and the connection to our Eucharist, our celebration where Jesus himself told us he is the Paschal Lamb,” said Marcy Fessler.

A story was read while people broke matzah bread, sipped wine, and enjoyed the main lamb dish. Different blessings and the traditional Jewish Four Questions were acted out.

After the meal, parishioners celebrated a Holy Thursday Mass, followed by a procession outside.

Holy Thursday is the start of Jesus’ passion, death, and resurrection in the Catholic faith.