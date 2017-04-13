Youngstown PD taps into new radio system to avoid breakdowns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police will soon be the next local law enforcement agency to join a new radio system in Mahoning County.

The city will spend about $1.7 million over the next ten years to overhaul and upgrade the department’s current communications system, which has become out-of-date and prone to breakdowns.

Instead of buying a brand new system on its own at a cost of close to $3 million, YPD will be joining a new county-wide program being put together by the Mahoning County Sheriff and the Boardman and Austintown police departments.

“If you take the $350,000 we will be saving as a result of switching to this system, you can see we can pay for this system and then save the city additional money beyond that,” Chief Robin Lees said. “This just made sense on all levels.”

He hopes to have the department switched over to the new system by mid-summer.