Youngstown police investigating man’s shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting after a man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back and groin area.

Officers were called to St. Elizabeth Hospital just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police weren’t able to immediately speak to the victim, who was going into surgery. Officers noted in a police report that the passenger seat of a white Pontiac Grand Am at the hospital was covered in blood.

Hospital staff said the victim, identified in a police report as 29-year-old Pierre Kennedy, was in stable condition on Wednesday night.

No suspects were listed in a police report.