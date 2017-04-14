Easter big business for area candy stores

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – If you still haven’t made it to the candy store to get that Easter chocolate, you still have a little time left.

A number of shoppers were filling their baskets at the Giannios Candy store in Struthers on Friday afternoon.

Even with all of the other holidays, owners say Easter is their busiest time of the year.

John Giannos said Easter accounts for about 50 percent of the candy store’s business.

“It’s a long season. It’s at least six weeks. We start preparing for it right before Valentine’s Day, depending on when Easter falls,” he said. “This year was kind of a little easier ’cause it fell late, being in April.”

The Giannios family has been in the candy business for more than 100 years — now in their fourth generation.

Each year, the company goes through about 3 million pounds of chocolate — a lot of that taking the shape of Easter eggs and solid chocolate bunnies.