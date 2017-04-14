Man finds pipe bomb in Johnston Twp. basement, sets it on porch



JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man made an alarming discovery on his day off while he was cleaning out his new home.

Lee Nickells found a pipe bomb while cleaning out the basement of the Johnston Township home Friday. He carried the rusted, old bomb outside and set it on his front porch.

The Youngstown Bomb Squad came and determined it was still live, so they detonated it on site.

Nickells just bought the house along Bradley Brownlee Road — which had been vacant — a couple of weeks ago.

He wished he could have found something a little more valuable in the basement.

“I didn’t expect that. I was really hoping for some money, or coin collections, or something like that, not a pipe bomb,” Nickells said.

Afterward, the Youngstown Bomb Squad searched the home for more explosives and weapons.

The bomb squad said it will continue to investigate to see who owned the home before Nickells bought it.

For the full report on how dangerous this situation could have been, watch 33 WYTV News at 11.