Nugget of Knowledge: Weather School & Easter Myth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Today’s Nugget of Knowledge and got a question about weather. Carina Donnelly is about to turn 11 years old, and had some questions about weather…

She asked, why does the weather change..and we have two types of weather change..Seasonal first..

In the warmer months the sun is up longer, heating us more. We’re also LEANING closer to the sun.. Think of the sun as a bright, hot lamp. Longer the lamp is on, hotter it gets.

Colder months, the lamp or the sun, isn’t on as long. And we’re leaning away from the sun, so the sun isn’t as powerful. so it’s colder.

Now, day to day weather changes happen because the area always warm, the tropics and areas always cold the poles. Air moves around though, so the poles don’t get colder and colder, and the tropics don’t get hotter and hotter. In the atmosphere, air acts like a fluid..think of water and oil. Water is like warm air, it’s not really thick. Cold air is like oil, it is thicker, or more dense. This cases air to lift when cold and warm air collide, so we get clouds and rain.

Thanks for the email Carina, hope this helps you understand better…

Liz asked me in another email, is the old wives’ tale true..if it rains on Easter, we’ll have seven straight Sundays with rain.

Well Liz, we haven’t had rain on Easter since 2013. It was March 31st that year and we had 0.05″ of rain. The following sunday, dry. 2nd sunday was a trace of rain. 3rd Sunday was dry.

So it’s a myth Liz, and thanks for the email. That’s your Nugget of Knowledge for today..

