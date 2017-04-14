Police: New Castle driver had blood-alcohol content of .216

By Published:

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WYTV) – A New Castle man was jailed on several criminal charges, accused of driving drunk and failing to comply with officers.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Neshannock police were called to the area of Mitchell Road and I-376 for a report of an intoxicated man driving a gold Toyota. Officers found the Toyota on Old Pulaski at Chapin Road and attempted to pull the driver over, according to a news release.

Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Schiable, refused to stop for about a half mile until he reached his house on Old Pulaski Road. Police said he was then uncooperative and refused to complete a field sobriety test.

According to the news release, Schiable also refused commands to put his hands behind his back and a taser had to be used to get him to comply. He was taken to Jameson Hospital where his blood-alcohol level was found to be .216, according to police.

Schiable was charged with two counts of DUI, resisting arrest, attempting to flee and elude police and terroristic threats.

Related Posts