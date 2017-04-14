Postal Service’s ‘Informed Delivery’ program launches Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday, the U.S. Postal Service launched its new services that will let people know what mail they’ll receive before they get to the mailbox.

WYTV first reported about the informed delivery service last week. People who sign up will get an email each day with photos of their mail, so if something goes missing, they’ll know.

WKBN Photographer Nick Rich was part of a group that tested out the program ahead of time.

“There’s a security there, too, that you know what to expect in your mailbox that day, and if it’s not there, you know something happened to it, so it’s a pretty good service, I think,” he said.

People who sign up for the service will get those pictures by 9 a.m. each morning and before the mail arrives.

For more information on signing up for this service, visit the Informed Delivery website.