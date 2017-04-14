Thousands spend Good Friday worshiping at Covelli Centre downtown



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nearly 5,000 people came to the Covelli Centre on Good Friday to commemorate one of the most important events for Christians — the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Gary Frost said “Meet Me at the Cross” is all about reconciliation.

“We want to redefine and help folks understand what ‘reconcile’ really means. It means to bring together as one. The greatest demonstration of reconciliation the world has ever known was accomplished on the cross of Calvary.”

People of different faiths gathered in downtown Youngstown Friday evening. Event organizers were proud and thankful they could share this celebration with the local community.

“To be working together with all of these churches, over 100 churches, to exalt Jesus Christ at Covelli Centre,” said Bishop David Thomas.

Bishop Joseph Garlington came from Pittsburgh as the featured speaker. He was happy to have a large audience focusing on a common theme.

“There are some things that you cannot accomplish as an individual and you cannot accomplish as one group of people,” he said. “So when you get a large mass of people who are headed in the same direction, there is momentum you experience. You look back and you say, ‘Hey, let’s do that again!'”

The audience took away a message of hope as they sung, danced, and worshiped together.