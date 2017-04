PENNSYLVANIA (WYTV) – Those traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are being asked to call a different emergency number due to telephone issues.

The PA Turnpike’s Traffic Operations Center phone line is down, so instead of calling *11, motorists are asked to call 911 in emergency situations until further notice.

This change affects all lanes in all directions on the turnpike.

For more information, you can call the Turnpike Customer Assistance Center at (800)331-3414.