Kids hunt for nearly 30,000 Easter eggs at Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Close to 2,000 families showed up to the Eastwood Mall’s “Eggs in the Mall” event to hunt for nearly 30,000 eggs.

This Easter egg hunt is the largest in the Valley.

Balloons, crafts, face-painting and the Easter Bunny were all part of Saturday’s fun.

The event’s director, Tiffany Varner, explained why she thinks this event means so much to the community.

“Kids get so excited and it’s so cute to see their little faces just light up and be excited and happy. Even when they’re walking through the door, just hearing about the egg hunt ahead of time, having our advertising by the aquarium, the kids already know what to expect,” she said.

For those planning to go next year, the admission fee is just $5.

Eggs in the Mall also takes place at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage.