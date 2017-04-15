LaBrae softball rolls to 5th win behind solid hitting

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WTV) – The LaBrae softball defeated Warren Harding, 10-0 Saturday in 6 innings at LaBrae High School.

The Vikings jumped out to an early lead, with 2 runs in the 3rd inning, followed by 4 more in the 4th to break things open.

Marrissa Roberts led the way with 4 singles and 3 runs scored. Hannah Hill finished with 3 hits, including a solo home run in the 6th inning to make it a 7-0 game. Morgan Meyer added a triple and a single with 3 RBI’s.

Arianna Geordan threw 5 strikeouts in 6 complete innings. Kameron Vaupel and Morgan Polta also had 2 RBI’s apiece.

LaBrae improves to 5-2 on the season. Warren Harding drops to 2-7 overall.