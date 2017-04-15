Warren Family Mission feeds 700 people Easter dinner

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission did what it could on Saturday to ensure that nobody would go without an Easter Dinner.

The Mission’s held its 18th annual dinner and around 700 people showed up.

A full meal was served with sides, drinks and dessert.

Kids who came to the dinner got a free Easter basket and were entered into a drawing to win a bike, which will be given away on Monday.

“We just try to make people feel special for this day and love them and provide a warm, free meal,” said Dominic Mararri of Warren Family Mission.

Also during the dinner, gift cards were given away to one winner every hour.