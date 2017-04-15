Youngstown protester: ‘There must be a reason’ Trump won’t release taxes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With signs in hand, people rallied in downtown Youngstown Saturday urging President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

“There must be a reason he doesn’t want to share them,” said demonstrator Gary Hassey. “Either he’s not paying taxes or he’s doing something he doesn’t think he could defend on his tax returns that he doesn’t want everyone to know about.”

The deadline to file taxes is just three days away and Trump still hasn’t released his.

“That makes you concerned — that makes me concerned that he’s hiding something,” said demonstrate Alexis Smith. “And until such times, we don’t know for sure.”

This was one of about 100-200 tax rallies happening throughout the country.

Trump could become the first sitting president since Richard Nixon to not release at least some of his tax returns.

The Youngstown protesters argue that President Trump’s taxes would show if the decisions he’s making benefits the country as a whole — or just himself.

However, Mahoning County Republican Chairman Mark Munroe says people don’t actually care about the President’s tax returns.

“People are concerned about jobs,” he said. “They are concerned about infrastructure, they’re concerned about border security, they’re concerned about Isis [and] they’re concerned about repealing and replacing Obamacare.”

President Trump has said in the past that he believes only the media is concerned with his tax returns, and the public is not.

